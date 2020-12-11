Video report by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

A campaign is underway to provide students in Cambridgeshire with computers to help them learn at home.

In some parts of the county, more than half of children still don't have access to the internet at home.

The Cambridgeshire Youth Panel is urging the government to do more for digitally disadvantaged students who have no means of logging in.

It warns that in some homes several children are sharing one computer and has now stepped in to fill the shortfall.

"It's literally been a lifeline to keep in touch with people that they care about a great deal", Phil Priestley, Cambridgeshire Youth Panel.

"For some it has meant the difference between them losing faith and giving up on their GCSEs.

"Some young people have cried because they felt that no one was going to help them.

"It is really not good enough to rest of pre-existing notions that because kids are living in Cambridgeshire they must be well off. We know that's not true."

The Cambridgeshire Youth Panel is urging the government to do more. Credit: ITV Anglia

The Department for Education says it has provided around half a million laptops and tablets for home learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Cambridgeshire County Council says although its schools were originally allocated 1589 laptops, the government has reduced this number to 419.

At North Cambridge Academy, 43 of its students still don't have a computer at home, despite help from the government and charity.

"These are children also that are getting food deliveries, who are using food banks, who are being fed in the holidays because they don't have that but they also can't get online", Alison Taylor, Chair of Academy Council, said.

"They can't do a Google search, they can't check a spelling, they can't look up something that they are supposed to be learning in history in the way that any other child probably can do.

"It's just not good enough and it is really just not fair."