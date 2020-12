An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to an address on Unthank Road at 7am on Friday morning after reports of a fire.

A woman was found inside, but died at the scene.

The road was closed during this morning's rush hour and investigations are underway to find out what caused the fire.

A police cordon has been put around the house, while detectives and fire investigation teams continue their enquiries.