House party host handed £10,000 fine for breaching coronavirus restrictions

The organiser of a house party in Northampton attended by over 100 people has been handed the maximum fine for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

The host has been issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice after officers were called to the property on Saturday, 5 December while the party was taking place.

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed they are also investigating a restaurant in Kettering which hosted a wedding reception on 9 December.

Superintendent Elliot Foskett said: "In both of these cases the individuals involved knew they were breaking the law, putting the safety of others at risk and so it is right that we take enforcement action.

"The vast majority of people in Northamptonshire have been sticking to the rules in order to help stop the spread of Covid-19, and the selfish actions of those who think the law doesn’t apply to them could put that in jeopardy.

"We remain in tier 2, which means there should be no household mixing indoors, you should abide by the rule of six outdoors and pubs must only operate if they are serving food."

Police have also sought to dispel any suggestion that a loophole in the rules might allow for workplace Christmas parties to take place.

Supt Foskett said there had been "some speculation" that parties could be counted as a classmate meeting, but said this was not the case and "you will be breaking the law if you decide to go ahead and meet with colleagues in a social capacity".