Man jailed for 23 years for murdering wife at derelict hospital in Norwich

A man has been jailed for 23 years for murdering his wife in Norwich.

Gemma Cowey, 38, was stabbed more than 20 times in her back and neck, on the grounds of an old mental health hospital in Yarmouth Road in June.

A post mortem examination found she died from stab wounds.

Michael Cowey, 49, pleaded guilty to her murder and the possession of two knives in a public place in November and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard how Cowey lured his wife to the hospital site and during an argument about relationship issues, Cowey took two knives he’d hidden in his socks and attacked Gemma, before running off.

Michael Cowey, of Dragoon Close in Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday

In a tribute, Gemma’s father Eric Marjoram said the last six months for the family "have been a living nightmare that we never wake up from."

"Going forward, we choose to remember our daughter Gemma for the way she lived, not for how she died", he said.

"She was beautiful, kind, funny and loving. A young woman with everything to live for. She was our light and now we’re in the dark. We will never recover from her loss, we can only learn to live with it and our lives are now forever tinged with utter sadness and emptiness."

"Sentencing changes nothing about how we feel but, it does mean we have justice for Gemma and, as a family we can begin to move forward.”

Gemma Cowey was stabbed to death at a derelict, former Victorian mental health hospital around 12.45pm on 19 June.

Speaking after the sentencing, Linda Smith, Gemma’s mother said: "May you now rest in peace Gemma.”"The sentence handed down to the perpetrator for the brutal murder of our beloved Gemma is what we expected in line with the laws of this country.

"Albeit, we state as a family that no sentence will ever be enough for what the evil perpetrator did to our Gemma."