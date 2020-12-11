A mother has suffered life-changing injuries as she leapt from a second-floor window to escape a fatal house fire in Cambridgeshire, that killed her two young children.

Around 40 firefighters were called to a three-story house on Buttercup Avenue in the Eynesbury area of St Neots on Thursday around 7am.

Emergency crews arrived to find the building alight and the first and second floor of the property have been destroyed by the fire.

A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl died at the scene.

Their 35-year-old mother was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries caused by jumping from the window and her partner, a 46-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Soft toys and floral tributes have been left on a verge near the house. Credit: ITV Anglia

The Mayor of St Neots was at the scene on Friday morning and said he was shocked by the damage.

Just to be here is distressing, the magnitude of damage is almost incomprehensible. This sort of tragedy would be horrible at any time, but I think people are more aware of the immense sense of loss for the family and the community at this time of year. Cllr Stephen Ferguson, Mayor of St Neots

"I think everybody is just in an extreme sense of shock", Cllr Stephen Ferguson added.

"It happens elsewhere in the country, but when it happens at the heart of your community it is devastating."

Flowers and toys have been left outside the home by the local community.

Among the messages, one from a neighbour, which said: "I came to the house last night to wish you sweet dreams.

"Tonight I will come and read you a bedtime story. We will look after your mummy and daddy."

A fundraising page set up by a neighbour on Thursday, has already raised more than £3000 for the family.

Locals are also collecting food and clothing for the family.

Messages left outside the Cambridgeshire home, where two children have died in a fatal house fire. Credit: ITV Anglia

A investigation has been launched between police and fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue are urging people to check their smoke alarms.

"Clearly this is a devastating incident", Chris Parker, Area Commander, said.

"When I arrived our crews were inside the property extinguishing the fire and doing everything they could do to possibly save the two children."