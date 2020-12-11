Police launch murder investigation after stabbing in Colchester

A murder investigation's underway in Colchester following a stabbing in the town.

Police were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate just after 12.15 this morning.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead shortly after officers and paramedics arrived on the scene.

A teenager was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man, who police say is local, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and now being questioned by detectives.

Police say they're keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday 10 December or into the early hours of Friday 11 December, or seen any suspicious activity which could be linked to this incident.