Colchester's Mercury Theatre is to receive over £800,000 in the latest round of funding from a government pot aimed at helping the arts sector survive the pandemic.

The theatre is one of six organisations in the East of England to receive a share of £1.5 million from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The Mercury will get £864,089 to complete a major renovation of the theatre that has been taking place throughout 2020.

The money, administered by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Arts Council England, is a combination of grant and loan funding.

Other organisations in the East receiving money:

Colchester Arts Centre: £128,182

Gainsborough's House museum, Sudbury: £28,822

Gecko Theatre production company, Ipswich: £247,152

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich: £227,500

Norwich Arts Centre: £28,915

The Mercury Theatre's Executive Director, Steve Mannix, said the money would allow them to finish the renovation.

He said: "This is incredibly welcome news - we are all overjoyed and thankful for this lifeline which will enable us to ensure we can now fully complete this vital transformation to our wonderful theatre, reopen to our audiences and return to making a vital contribution to the local economy of Colchester.

"We are extremely grateful to Colchester Borough Council, DCMS and Arts Council England that this funding will enable us to finish this capital project and what we set out to do; complete the theatre’s transformation and prepare for a fully Covid-safe reopening as soon as possible.

"We cannot wait to share our re-imagined programme of events for the spring and welcome our audiences back to the Mercury, as soon as restrictions allow."

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has been given £227,500 Credit: ITV Anglia

The funding for the New Wolsey will also go towards an infrastructure project, the refurbishment of the front of house. It is one of many theatres across the Anglia region forced to come up with innovative ways to stage Christmas shows.

The Culture Recovery Fund is also designed to support museums; Mark Bills, Director of Gainsborough's House museum, which explores the life of Thomas Gainsborough and the history of painting, acknowledged 2020 had been a "difficult time for us and as a result has meant that capital costs have substantially increased."

He added: "We are enormously grateful for the grant, which will have such a positive impact for a so many people."