Two children, aged three and seven, dead after house fire in St Neots

Two young children have died in a house fire in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services, including seven fire crews from Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, were called to a three-story house on Buttercup Avenue in the Eynesbury area of St Neots on Thursday around 7am.

A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl died at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while a 46-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

Cambridgeshire police are working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

A fundraising page has been set up by Gemma Phillips to help the family involved.

"Having only recently been impacted by the devastation caused by the fire of my Aunt’s home, my heart completely goes out to this family", she said.

"I can only imagine the suffering they are going through.

"Let’s show them we care by donating to help them through the immeasurable trauma they must be experiencing."