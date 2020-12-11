Weekend EFL Football Preview

Head Coach Daniel Farke highlights the current mood within the Norwich City camp

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke says the mood is bouyant among his players ahead of their latest fixture in the SkyBet EFL Championship.

Despite a substantial injury list, the Canaries visit Blackburn Rovers with a three point lead at the top of the table.

Former Norwich stars Daniel Ayala and Bradley Johnson could face up against City's current squad. But midfielder Tom Trybull won't be involved because of the terms of his loan from Carrow Road.

While Norwich travel away, Luton Town are back on home soil to face another Lancashire rival, Preston North End.

Defender Matty Pearson is available again. He missed the Hatters' goalless draw against Coventry at St Andrews in Birmingham on Tuesday (December 8) through suspension.

Ipswich Town prepare to welcome fans back for the first time since March as they face another of their main promotion rivals in League One, Portsmouth.

The Blues returned to winning ways at Plymouth last weekend, but their last two outings at Portman Road ended in defeats against close contenders Hull City and Charlton Athletic.

Peterborough look to stem their poor league form which has seen them fall from the top of the table to fifth. They host Rochdale.

Colchester striker Jevani Brown with the SkyBet League Two Player of the Month award for November Credit: SkyBet EFL

There's an award for Colchester striker Jevani Brown ahead of their trip to Port Vale.

Brown's been named the SkyBet EFL League Two Player of the month for November. He scored eight goals in that period, including two hat-tricks.

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES

CHAMPIONSHIP

Blackburn v NORWICH

LUTON v Preston

LEAGUE ONE

Crewe v NORTHAMPTON

IPSWICH v Portsmouth

MK DONS v Buron

PETERBOROUGH v Rochdale

LEAGUE TWO

Carlisle v STEVENAGE

Forest Green v CAMBRIDGE UTD

Port Vale v COLCHESTER

SOUTHEND v Scunthorpe