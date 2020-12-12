A man wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a chef in Essex has been arrested in Ireland.

Kerrin Repman, 29, died after being hit whilst on his moped by a BMW on Marine Parade In Dovercourt on the afternoon of Wednesday 15 April.

A 79-year-old woman was also seriously injured.

Keith McCarthy, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested on 2 December in Southern Ireland under a European Arrest Warrant.

Police are now preparing papers for McCarthy’s extradition back to the UK.