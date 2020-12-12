The arrival of a coronavirus vaccine this week has been marked by Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.

The female calf was born at the same time as the first Covid-19 vaccine was given to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, during the early hours of Tuesday 8 December - so in recognition of the poignant moment, the infant has been named Margaret.

The birth of Margaret is a hugely positive boost for the population of her species – which are officially classified as Endangered in the wild.

Just as the first vaccine has given people across the UK new hope, our new arrival brings new hope for this endangered species. With fewer than 9,000 individuals living in the wild, this little one’s arrival is a vital boost to the numbers of this Endangered species. We hope that Margaret Keenan, will be able to come in and visit her namesake one day soon, so we can introduce them in person! Team Leader Mark Holden

Margaret is a reticulated giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis reticulata) and was born as part of the international conservation breeding programme for the species.