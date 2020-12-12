NHS reports a further 39 coronavirus deaths in the hospitals in the Anglia region
Since the start of December more than 250 patients have died with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Anglia region. More patients have died in the first ten days of the month than during the whole of October.
The NHS reported on Saturday that there had been a further 39 deaths including 11 at Northampton General Hospital and five at Kettering General.
The number of coronavirus patients being treated at Northampton General is higher than levels seen in the first wave of the pandemic, with bosses predicting the peak is yet to come.
Both Northampton and Kettering General Hospital have urged the public to attend A&E only if absolutely necessary, with capacity on wards stretched to the limit.
Coronavirus patients deaths in the Anglia region in December so far
Coronavirus patients deaths in the Anglia region in November
It comes as the number of new positive tests for coronavirus continue to increase in the Anglia region. The infection rate per 100,000 in the area reached a new high when the latest figures were released on Saturday and the rate is now higher than England as a whole.
There were 172 cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to Tuesday 8 December compared to 166 per 100,000 across England as a whole.
An increasing number of people are also being hospitalised with the illness in the East of England. The latest figure from the NHS revealed 1,327 patients were being treated at the end of last week - the highest since the end of April.
Since the start of the pandemic 7,419 people have died in the Anglia region with a positive test for coronavirus or with the condition mentioned on the death certificate.
Most of the people died in hospitals but nearly 1,600 lost their lives in care homes with 267 dying at home.
The number of people dying in hospitals and hospital trusts in the Anglia region so far in December
24 - Kettering General Hospital
21 - East Suffolk & North Essex NHS Trust (Colchester and Ipswich hospitals)
21 - Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex
19 - Norfolk & Norwich Hospital
19 - North West Anglia NHS Trust (Peterborough and Hinchingbrooke hospitals)
18 - Basildon Hospital, Essex
18 - Southend Hospital, Essex
15 - Milton Keynes Hospital
15 - West Hertfordshire NHS Trust
13 - Luton & Dunstable Hospital
11 - Bedford Hospital
9 - East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust (Lister Hospital, Stevenage)
8 - West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds
6 - Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge
4 - Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk
3 - Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford
2 - James Paget, Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk
2 - Clacton Hospital, Essex
2 - Papworth Hospital in Cambridge
1 - Essex Partnership NHS Trust
1 - Norfolk Community Health & Care Trust
6 deaths in hospital attributed to Covid-19 but without a positive test
