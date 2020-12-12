Teenager arrested after elderly woman dies in house fire

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire in Norwich in which an elderly woman died.

Police were called at 7am on Friday 11 December to help firefighters following reports of a fire at an address in Unthank Road.

An elderly woman was found dead inside the property. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Although the cause of the fire has yet to be established, police have arrested a man in his late teens in connection with the incident.

Officers believe that the man arrested and the victim are known to one another

A cordon remains in place around the property whilst enquiries continue.