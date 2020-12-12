Thousands of pounds raised to help family after house fire kills two children

Thousands of pounds has been raised by well wishers in online appeals to help a family whose two children died in a house fire in Cambridgeshire.

Investigators believe the fire was started by an electrical fault Credit: ITV News Anglia

The blaze broke out in the three storey town house on Buttercup Avenue in the Eynesbury area of St Neots on Thursday around 7am on Thursday 10 December.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters a 3 year old boy and a 7 year old girl died.

Their 35-year-old mother was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after jumping from a window, while a 46-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

St Neots is a strong community town, and we've had a strong community spirit throughout the coronavirus epidemic and we have a group of people called the st Neots community support who've helped support us through that and now have been the main point of contact, they've been in contact with the family this morning, they're gathering food, clothing, even money donations. Cllr Stephen Ferguson, Mayor of St Neots

Various online appeals have been set up by the local community including one by a neighbour which has raised nearly £8,000.