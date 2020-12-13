Covid infection rate in the Anglia region now higher than the rest of England

Rapidly rising positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region has seen the infection rate per 100,000 pass the all-England figure for the first time.

With more than 12,500 new Covid cases recorded in the latest weekly figures for the region, there were 172 people per 100,000 with the illness in the week to Tuesday 8 December. That compares to the England infection rate of 166 per 100,000 in the same week.

New cases in the Anglia region have risen by 3,400 or nearly 40% compared with the previous seven days, the week to Tuesday 1 December when there were just 9,000 positive tests.

The increase in new cases is growing fastest in Essex but every county in the Anglia region saw rising cases.

Basildon has the highest rate in the region with 562.5 cases per 100,000 but cases have also doubled in a week in nearby Maldon, Chelmsford and Braintree. Neighbouring Brentwood and Thurrock also have infection rates greater than 300.

12,560 Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 8 December

9,147 Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 1 December

The increase in cases comes as the government prepares on Wednesday to review which tier of coronavirus restrictions that areas should be placed in.

The East of England is currently in Tier 2 (high) but there are concerns some parts of the region may be moved into the 'very high' category, Tier 3, which would mean pubs and restaurants would be forced to close or open only for drive-through, takeaway or deliveries.

Indoor entertainment venues would also shut in Tier 3 and spectators would no longer be able to attend sporting fixtures but shops would remain open.

The difficulty deciding which tier an area goes into is complicated by widely varying infection rates even within one region. Essex has 264 cases per 100,000 while neighbouring Suffolk as the lowest infection rate in the East of England with 87.

The cases per 100,000 in each county of the Anglia region in the week to 8 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

Places like West Suffolk, Huntingdonshire and Mid Suffolk have cases per 100,000 below 60 but positive tests are rising in those areas.

There are a number of areas in the Anglia region where new cases were falling in the latest week of data including Kettering, Daventry, Broadland, Stevenage and the Babergh area of Suffolk.

Overall the number of positive tests for coronavirus are at a higher level in the Anglia region than they were at the start of the second period of lockdown at the beginning of November.

But they are lower in Northamptonshire, a county which once had the highest infection rate in the Anglia region.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each district in Essex in the week to 8 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 8 December

Bedfordshire - 1,368 cases - up 31% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 985 cases - up 20%

Essex - 4,874 cases - up 65%

Hertfordshire - 1,993 cases - up 29%

Milton Keynes - 583 cases - up 29%

Norfolk - 987 cases - up 16%

Northamptonshire - 1,072 cases - up 13%

Rutland - 46 cases - up 53%

Suffolk - 652 cases - up 26%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Tuesday 8 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Saturday 12 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (9-12 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Basildon with 562.5 cases per 100,000. Mid Suffolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 51.0 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Tuesday 8 December (with the previous week in brackets)

Basildon 562.5 (347.8)Brentwood 368.7 (210.3)Broxbourne 357.7 (198.4)Thurrock 348.7 (208.8)Epping Forest 337.2 (196.7)Luton 289.6 (289.1)Southend 287.2 (151.8)Castle Point 272.2 (175.9)Harlow 249.2 (224.0)Watford 246.4 (185.3)Peterborough 232.4 (202.7)Rochford 230.1 (149.9)Chelmsford 228.2 (112.1)Northampton 223.5 (155.8)Braintree 218.9 (102.9)Milton Keynes 216.4 (168.1)Hertsmere 206.8 (143.9)Maldon 183.3 (81.6)Ipswich 178.2 (127.1)Central Bedfordshire 169.8 (84.9)Dacorum 155.7 (99.5)Three Rivers 151.1 (120.0)Norwich 150.8 (107.4)Bedford 150.6 (105.6)East Herts 149.6 (150.9)Gt Yarmouth 138.9 (106.7)East Northants 134.4 (115.3)St Albans 129.3 (104.4)Wellingborough 125.5 (123.0)Welwyn Hatfield 122.7 (105.7)Uttlesford 118.3 (83.3)South Northants 116.4 (98.4)Fenland 115.9 (112.9)Rutland 115.2 (75.1)King's Lynn and West Norfolk 111.6 (85.9)Stevenage 109.3 (120.7)North Herts 108.6 (87.6)Broadland 107.8 (122.3)South Norfolk 101.5 (102.9)Corby 101.1 (103.9)Colchester 98.1 (87.3)East Cambs 93.5 (55.7)Tendring 92.8 (72.3)Daventry 90.8 (110.5)Kettering 80.6 (124.8)Cambridge 79.3 (61.7)Babergh 79.3 (83.7)North Norfolk 76.3 (62.0)Breckland 74.3 (65.7)South Cambs 74.2 (47.8)East Suffolk 73.0 (50.5)West Suffolk 55.9 (51.9)Huntingdonshire 53.9 (52.8)Mid Suffolk 51.0 (46.2)

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Milton Keynes, Rutland and Northamptonshire