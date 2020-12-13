House almost totally destroyed by gas explosion in town near Peterborough

The owner of a house which exploded in Bourne has been left with just "minor injuries".

The police were called to Holly Drive just after 9am on Sunday, 13 December, following the explosion, which is believed to have been caused by gas.

On Twitter, Lincolnshire Police said: "A man has minor injuries and is a little shaken. There were no other injuries. The house has been severely damaged."

Photos from the scene show most of the detached house has been reduced to rubble by the explosion.