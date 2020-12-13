Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

A military flying boat stranded at Loch Ness for nearly two months has finally made it home to Cambridgeshire.

The Catalina plane is one of only a handful left in the world that can still fly but that was nearly scuppered when, on the 17th of October, it refused to take off because of engine failure.

The Catalina being fixed on the banks of Loch Ness Credit: ITV News

It was craned onto dry land, where with £30,000 worth of donations it was fixed.

The American built flying boat, helped the allies to victory in World War Two. Among other things escorting convoys delivering food and supplies.

The Catalina is one of only a handful in the world that can still fly Credit: ITV News