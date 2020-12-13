Towns and cities across the region- including Cambridge, Luton and Southend- are to get more Government funding to help rough sleepers recover from drug and alcohol abuse.

43 areas across England will receive support from a £23 million Government fund. It will enable them to access drug and alcohol treatment, including detox and rehabilitation services.

The funding will help those with drug and alcohol dependency Credit: ITV News Anglia

This will be alongside wraparound support, such as access to mental health and substance dependence workers and peer mentors, who are key to working with vulnerable people in treatment services.

We know that one of the main issues facing those sleeping rough, or at risk of homelessness, is misuse of drugs or alcohol and what a crippling effect these substances have on people’s lives. This funding will provide thousands of vulnerable people with the support they need to get on the road to recovery to rebuild their lives away from the streets for good. Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing, Kelly Tolhurst

Rough sleepers who are being provided with emergency accommodation as part of the Government's 'Everyone In' programme, and people who are currently rough sleeping, will be eligible for the support.

The areas in the East that will benefit and how much funding they are receiving:

Bedford- £222,563

Cambridge- £403,839

Luton- £409,881

Milton Keynes- £243,160

Northamptonshire- £367,234

Peterborough- £310,300

Southend- £317,818