Mum's plea for help finding 'kind and caring' son's killer

The mother of a man stabbed to death in Northampton has said her family are "devastated" by his loss and has implored the public to help police catch his killer.

Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, was was attacked at his home on Raeburn Road early in the morning of Friday, 10 December.

A post-mortem investigation found that he had died from a single stab wound to the chest.

In a tribute released by Northamptonshire Police, Elaine, Christopher's mum, said: “As a family, we are devastated by the loss of Christopher. It would have been his 34th birthday later this month. His career was spent serving and caring for others.

"In these difficult times that everyone is facing, we ask the general public to please help us bring his killer to justice. Chris was a kind, and caring person, who did not deserve to lose his life in this cruel and brutal way.

"Please look around you, and find it in your hearts to help to stop his killer from robbing another person of their life. Please assist us and Northamptonshire Police to find his killer."

A major investigation has been taking place since the attack - with more than 50 detectives working on the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We are following up a number of lines of inquiry and have received excellent support from the public living in the area.

"I would urge anyone with information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or to call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111."