Police have handed out £10,000 fines to the organisers of two separate house parties attended by dozens of young people in Northampton.

More than a dozen police officers wearing body-worn video were deployed after reports of a house party in Forfar Street, St James, at around midnight.

Large numbers of young people were seen arriving at the address and, once inside, officers found more than 60 people attending a party that was in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The partygoers, some of whom were hostile towards the police, were fully dispersed within about 30 minutes.

An 18-year-old Northampton woman was arrested by officers for a public order offence, breaching Covid-19 regulations and resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty.

The 19-year-old organiser of the illegal party was handed a £10,000 fine.

A further 22 police officers were then called to an address in The Briars, Briar Hill, at about 12.25am following a number of calls from members of the public.

Between 100 and 150 people were inside the property where a live DJ was also performing. Police were forced to disperse the partygoers and issued two 20-year-old men, the organiser and the DJ, with £10,000 fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations.