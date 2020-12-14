Coronavirus cases increase by 4,000 in a week in the Anglia region

Positive tests for Covid-19 continue to rise sharply in the Anglia region as the infection rate in the area now exceeds that of England as a whole.

The increase has prompted fears that some parts of the Eastern Counties may be raised to tougher Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The latest figures for the week to Wednesday 9 December saw more than 13,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Anglia region compared to 9,400 in the previous week.

That was an increase of 4,010 cases in a week, up 43%.

There were 184 cases per 100,000 in the population in the region. The England figure for the same period was 173 cases per 100,000.

13,413 Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 9 December

9,403 Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 2 December

Coronavirus cases had started to dip in the Anglia region following the second lockdown but are now increasing in all counties Credit: Data from Public Health England

The sharp rise in new cases comes as the government prepares to review which tiers different areas will be placed in the run up to Christmas. That review was due to take place by Wednesday but a decision could be taken earlier.

All counties in the Anglia region are currently in Tier 2 (High) but the increase in cases could see some areas moved into Tier 3 (Very High).

In Tier 3, pubs and restaurants would be forced to close or open only for drive-through, takeaway or deliveries. Indoor entertainment venues would also shut and spectators would no longer be able to attend sporting fixtures but shops would remain open.

The difficulty deciding which tier an area goes into is complicated by widely varying infection rates even within one region. Essex has 292 cases per 100,000 while neighbouring Suffolk as the lowest infection rate in the East of England with 95.

The increase in new cases is growing fastest in Essex with a week-on-week rise of 75% but every county in the Anglia region saw more cases.

Basildon has the highest rate in the region with 613.8 cases per 100,000 but cases have also doubled in a week in nearby Chelmsford and Braintree. There were 1,149 positive tests for coronavirus in Basildon in the week to Wednesday 9 December.

Neighbouring Southend, Brentwood and Thurrock also have infection rates greater than 300.

The Covid-19 cases per 100,000 infection rate in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data from Public Health England

There are a number of areas in the Anglia region where new cases were falling in the latest week of data including Kettering, Daventry, Norwich, Stevenage and the Broadland area of Norfolk.

Overall the number of positive tests for coronavirus are at a higher level in the Anglia region than they were at the start of the second period of lockdown at the beginning of November.

But they are lower in Northamptonshire, a county which once had the highest infection rate in the Anglia region.

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 9 December

Bedfordshire - 1,457 cases - up 41% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 1,019 cases - up 22%

Essex - 5,391 cases - up 75%

Hertfordshire - 2,108 cases - up 34%

Milton Keynes - 635 cases - up 36%

Norfolk - 951 cases - up 4%

Northamptonshire - 1,084 cases - up 13%

Rutland - 45 cases - up 41%

Suffolk - 723 cases - up 41%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

The number of people in hospitals in the East of England is now as high was it was during the first wave of the pandemic in April.

There were 1,407 patients being treated for coronavirus in the region's hospitals over the weekend, the highest total since the end of April.

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Wednesday 9 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Sunday 13 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (10-13 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Basildon with 613.8 cases per 100,000. Mid Suffolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 51.0 cases per 100,000.

Basildon, 613.8, (372.9)Brentwood, 402.5, (225.9)Broxbourne, 390.6, (219.0)Thurrock, 384.3, (212.8)Epping Forest, 375.9, (217.9)Southend-on-Sea, 315.6, (160.5)Luton, 295.7, (276.5)Castle Point, 287.7, (183.7)Chelmsford, 274.7, (106.5)Watford, 272.3, (182.2)Braintree, 268.0, (97.6)Harlow, 265.3, (228.6)Rochford, 264.4, (158.0)Peterborough, 239.8, (205.2)Hertsmere, 237.3, (147.7)Milton Keynes, 235.7, (173.7)Northampton, 221.7, (166.1)Aylesbury Vale, 210.6, (135.4)Ipswich, 202.3, (125.6)Central Bedfordshire, 186.0, (89.0)Maldon, 184.8, (95.5)Bedford, 167.3, (109.1)South Kesteven, 166.4, (200.1)Dacorum, 164.1, (103.4)Three Rivers, 159.7, (128.6)East Hertfordshire, 150.9, (151.6)Harborough, 148.2, (110.9)Great Yarmouth, 141.9, (122.8)East Northamptonshire, 138.6, (105.8)Wellingborough, 131.7, (125.5)St Albans, 130.7, (103.7)South Holland, 130.5, (147.3)South Northamptonshire, 127.0, (100.5)Welwyn Hatfield, 126.8, (101.6)Norwich, 126.6, (136.6)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 121.5, (92.5)Uttlesford, 120.5, (86.5)Fenland, 117.8, (108.0)Rutland, 112.7, (80.1)Broadland, 110.9, (117.0)North Hertfordshire, 107.1, (95.1)Stevenage, 107.0, (134.3)Tendring, 101.0, (62.1)Colchester, 97.6, (89.4)Corby, 95.5, (95.5)South Norfolk, 95.1, (102.9)East Cambridgeshire, 93.5, (69.0)Daventry, 88.4, (105.9)Babergh, 84.7, (83.7)Kettering, 83.5, (125.8)South Cambridgeshire, 83.0, (50.9)Cambridge, 81.7, (66.5)East Suffolk, 77.0, (52.5)Breckland, 74.3, (65.0)Mid Suffolk, 63.5, (41.4)North Norfolk, 62.0, (67.7)West Suffolk, 61.4, (50.8)Huntingdonshire, 53.9, (48.3)

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Milton Keynes, Rutland and Northamptonshire