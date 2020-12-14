Digging into why it's a bumper year for super-sized giant vegetables

Watch a report by Lauren Hall

Many people have taken up new hobbies to help themselves through lockdown and one particular pastime is proving to be a big hit - very big.

This year has seen a boom in the number of people growing giant vegetables. Massive marrows, super squashes, titanic tomatoes and colossal cucumbers.

For gardeners like Clive Bevan it's 'the bigger, the better'. He's passionate about giant vegetables - and has had quite a few successes at his allotment in Great Doddington in Northamptonshire.