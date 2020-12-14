The continuing increase in coronavirus cases in Essex is likely to push the county into Tier 3, which would mean pubs and restaurants would need to close. It is also thought that parts of Hertfordshire may also be included within the tougher restrictions.

An announcement is expected in the House of Commons from Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock on Monday afternoon. A review of the tiers across England was due on Wednesday and it's not clear when any changes to tiers would come into effect.

It is not yet known if other areas of the East of England with high infection rates will face stricter measures.

In Tier 3, pubs and restaurants would be forced to close or open only for drive-through, takeaway or deliveries. Indoor entertainment venues would also shut and spectators would no longer be able to attend sporting fixtures but shops would remain open.

Positive tests for coronavirus in Essex increased by 75% in the week to Wednesday 9 December from 3,000 cases to 5,400 cases.

Basildon has an infection rate of 614 cases per 100,000 people and neighbouring areas of Brentwood, Thurrock, Southend and Epping Forest have case rates above 300 per 100,000.

Cases have been increasing in most areas of the Anglia region in the past week with the regional infection rate now higher than that of England as a whole for the first time.

There were 184 cases per 100,000 in the population in the region in the week to 9 December. The England figure for the same period was 173 cases per 100,000.

Basildon has the third highest number of coronavirus cases per head of population in England Credit: ITV News Anglia

Essex County Council says nearly all the secondary schools in Basildon have moved to full remote education.

In an statement on Monday, a spokesman said: "As of today, eight of the nine secondary schools in Basildon district are operating a full remote education offer.

"Seventeen primary schools out of 48 in the Basildon district, have now moved to a full remote education offer.

No school is closed, all the schools are offering a full or partial remote education offer. Even though a school might be offering a fully remote education offer, they will still be open for on-site teaching for vulnerable children and those of essential workers. Essex County Council

Nearly all districts in Essex now have more than 100 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in the population with only Colchester at 98 cases per 100,000.