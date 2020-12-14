Hospital admissions for patients with coronavirus are continuing to rise in the Anglia region as the NHS announces a further 23 deaths in the area.

Nearly 200 hospital deaths have been announced by the health service in the past seven days in the East of England.

The NHS reported 23 deaths on Monday with five at Basildon hospital in Essex and five at Kettering General in Northamptonshire.

The other patients died at the following hospitals:

7 at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

3 at the North West Anglia NHS Trust which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals

1 at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston

1 at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital

1 patient at an unspecified hospital in the East of England without a positive test for Covid-19 but with the condition declared on the death certificate.

The number of people who have died with Covid-19 in each county of the Anglia since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the NHS, Care Quality Commission and Office of National Statistics

Since the start of the pandemic, 7452 people across the Anglia region have died with coronavirus in care homes, hospitals, hospices, in the community and in their own homes.

292 Hospital patients who have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region so far in December

617 Hospital patients who died with coronavirus in the Anglia region in November