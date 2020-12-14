Three women injured as fencing falls on them in Ipswich

Three women were hurt in Ipswich after they were hit by fencing falling on them.The incident happened on Sunday evening on Grafton Way. Police say a large section of fencing struck them as they walked by, leaving them seriously hurt

All three were taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance and it's understood their injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

An investigation has started and police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at just after 6.30pm opposite Cardinal Park.

Police are investigating how a section of fencing fell on to three pedestrians walking along the pavement in Ipswich Credit: ITV News Anglia