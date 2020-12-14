What you can and can't do in the three coronavirus tiers

Watch a video about all the coronavirus restrictions in each of the three tiers

TIER 1 - Medium

In the lowest level of restrictions, the rule of six will apply indoors and outdoors.

Pubs, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues must close at 11pm - but last orders in pubs is at 10pm.

Spectators will be able to attend sports events and live performances but capacities will be capped at 4,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

TIER 2 - High

In tier two you cannot socialise indoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble - but the rule of six applies outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants, and hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal.

Public events can still take place at this level - but the numbers outdoors will be restricted to 2,000 people. Like the medium tier, indoor performances will be restricted to 1,000 spectators.

TIER 3 - Very High

In the areas with the tightest restrictions, you cannot meet socially indoors or outdoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants must close unless they have a takeaway service and all indoor hospitality venues must also close.

Spectators no longer allowed at sports matches which will continue to be staged behind closed doors.

All tiers

Shops, gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers, can all open - regardless of what tier an area is in.

Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports will resume.

The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.