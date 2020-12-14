While German Shepherds watched their flocks... kennels stages doggy nativity

A kennels in Northamptonshire is celebrating a canine Christmas with its own doggy nativity.

Meadowview Dog Retreat dressed their pups as everything from shepherds and angels to donkeys and kings for the festive tale.

The filmed nativity, which was posted on Facebook, is all to raise money for the Soi Dog Foundation in Thailand, which helps protect animals from being mistreated.

The kennels posted on Facebook: "If everyone who views donates £1, we can raise a significant amount to help dogs less fortunate than ours to have a life."

They said the nativity took months to produce and involved "much bribery with hot dogs and biscuits!"