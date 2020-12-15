Watch the video appeal from actor John Cleese here

Actor John Cleese has made a video appeal to the people of Essex to stay safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

He was asked to make the plea by Essex Coronavirus Action, which is a collaboration between Essex County Council, The Essex Public Health Team, and local Facebook group owners to provide three main services during the Covid-19 outbreak:

Advice to help prevent coming into contact with Coronavirus and passing it on to other people, including those who are vulnerable.

Content to inform people about hoaxes, myths and fake news circulating social media about Coronavirus.

A service to assist vulnerable members of the local community who may need help due to self-isolation or other factors by putting them and their carers or families in touch with a local Facebook group which is organising volunteering.

Mr Cleese opens the video by calling it a 'slightly unusual request'. In it he says he thinks he had Coronavirus in March and it was 'like the worst case of flu he'd ever had'.

He urges the public to wash hands, wear masks and socially distance.