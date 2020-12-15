Cambridge scientists to lead Antarctic iceberg mission

Scientists from Cambridge will set out for the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia next month on a mission to track a giant iceberg.

The British Antarctic Survey is leading a research project, which will study the devastating impact the melting ice could have on marine life like penguins, seals and whales.

It will investigate the huge A-68a iceberg, which broke away from Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf in 2017. It is now 3,900 sq km in area.

After satellite images revealed its movement towards South Georgia, the science team put a proposal to NERC to fund an urgent mission south.

Underwater robotic gliders will be deployed from the National Oceanography Centre research ship the RRS James Cook, which departs the Falkland Islands for the iceberg in late January.

A robotic glider used to study the melting ice. Credit: David White

Lord Goldsmith, Minister for Pacific and the Environment, said: "We need to understand the effects that huge icebergs can have on wildlife and marine life, so I'm delighted the Blue Belt Programme, which works with British Overseas Territories to protect and sustainably manage their waters, is able to support this critically important research mission."

Oceanographer Dr Povl Abrahamsen, from the British Antarctic Survey, is leading the mission.

"We have a unique opportunity to visit the iceberg," he said.

"Normally, it takes years to plan the logistics for marine research cruises, but NERC, working with the Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the UK Government's Blue Belt Programme, recognised the urgency to act quickly, allowing us to study the iceberg during an upcoming voyage to monitor the ecosystem and climate of the Southern Ocean.

"Everyone is pulling out all the stops to make this happen."