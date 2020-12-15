Covid Pandemic: Reporting Coronavirus at ITV News Anglia

Watch a preview of the Reporting Coronavirus programme

2020 has been a year of unprecedented loss, upheaval and suffering as the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world and slammed the country into lockdown.

It has also been a year when we have seen the very best in people, when communities have come together, and where the courage and sacrifice of frontline workers have inspired us all. As journalists, the news teams at ITV have been on air throughout, bearing witness to all these events on an international, national and local level – bringing information about the pandemic into people’s homes, helping them understand life-saving public health messages and, when needed, holding power to account. But most of all ITV has been telling extraordinary stories: of sorrow, of courage, of recovery; as people have shared the events, big and small, that have changed how we live and have defined this remarkable year.

Watch a clip from the ITV Anglia version of the Reporting Coronavirus programme

In a special film to be broadcast on Wednesday evening we look back at some of the remarkable stories covered nationally and locally across the Eastern Counties.

At ITV News Anglia the aim has been keeping viewers informed about how the pandemic was affecting their local area which was quite often slightly different to the wider national picture.

It has been all about giving people the information they need about the every-changing rules and regulations and how they may alter from one county to another.

East Anglia is a big, diverse area to report on. The situation with Covid can vary greater from one area to another so what's happening in Bedford or Northampton won't be the same situation as more rural areas such in Suffolk or North Norfolk. Becky Jago, Presenter, ITV News Anglia

There was also the need to find the stories about how local communities were helping one each other and the selfless individuals going the extra miles.

That included Captain Sir Tom Moore whose amazing NHS fund-raising marathon was covered first on television by ITV News Anglia's Rebecca Haworth.