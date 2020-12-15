Essex prepares to enter Tier 3 restrictions

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the region, from Wednesday 16th December December Tier 3 restrictions come into force for around 1.4 million people in parts of Essex.

Bars, restaurants and cafes will shut again, apart from takeaway

Southend united plays it's last game to fans tonight - spectators aren't allowed in Tier 3.

And theatres will bring down the final curtain on their Christmas shows.

The Civic Theatre in Chelmsford has had to postpone the rest of its Panto run this year.

1400 people will have seen this year's panto compared with the 30,000 that usually come through the door for the six week run. When you hear those numbers you can imagine the financial impact that's going to have and that's the same for the bars and restaurants who had been preparing for what is one of the most crucial periods of the year.

Work's been going on behind the scenes for months to bring sleeping beauty to the stage in Chelmsford.

Seating has been reduced from 500 to just 150

And the cast have been living in social bubbles

But despite the efforts they've gone to to make it as safe as possible, this is likely be the final show of the season.

Ian Knowles, Artistic Director at the Civic Theatre told us:

"There is a lot of disappointment around the building. Staff were saying to me this morning that as they came in and saw the building and walked from the car park they were really upset. The reality that we've worked so hard and unfortunately on the face of it we won't be able to have a performance over Christmas is pretty devastating for us."

From midnight parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will be moving into Tier 3 as the steep rise in coronavirus cases continues in the East of England.

The infection rate here in Chelmsford has now reached almost 300 per 100,000 In the week to the 10th December cases were up by 166% from 201 to 535

As well as theatres having to close, bars and restaurants will only be able to offer takeaway and delivery services. The New London restaurant and lounge in Chelmsford say their business will be hit hard.

This closure's going to cost us tens of thousands, we have a few sites, we've lost all of that, we've got all these bookings that we would have had, Christmas, and it's all gone and then the closure itself costs us thousands, all the waste we have then obviously to reopen you have to spend days getting ready to reopen and there's cost involved in all of it Justin Crickland, New London Restaurant

With tier 3 fast approaching there are fears in the city centre that large crowds could gather tonight to make the most of the current rules.

Michael Wray from Chelmsford's Business Improvement District said:

"This is the last night out of call it freedom shall we but it's a situation we've had to deal with before, it happened once before, it was well managed by the local authorities and by the police last time and I don't expect it will be any different here tonight in Chelmsford."

Yesterday the Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock spoke about a new variant of Covid-19 which could account for the rapid spread of the virus in some parts of England. At the Quadrum Institute in Norwich they've been tracking the new variant, which they say was involved in a surge of Covid cases in Wymondham recently.

It may transmit easier we're not sure yet but that may happen. But will it cause a more severe disease? we don't think so. Will it stop the vaccine working? We don't think so but I would urge caution and to consider very carefully if they want to share Christmas with other families this year. Dr Justin O'Grady, Quadrum Institute

Back in Chelsmford this could be the last audience at the Civic Theatre for some time. There's a long standing tradition to keep a ghost light, a single bulb, left burning whenever a theatre is dark. It will remain shining on the stage here until they can once again open their doors.