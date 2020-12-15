Frankie Dettori marks another milestone as superstar jockey turns 50

He arrived in Newmarket aged just 14, and speaking no English, now he's one of the most recognisable sporting stars in the country.

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Darley Irish Oaks in 2011 Credit: PA Images

Frankie Dettori has reached many milestones throughout a distinguished career in the saddle, and he's just marked another by turning 50.

But without the help of his first employer, and fellow countryman, Luca Cumani, he may not have stuck around long enough to win more than 3,000 races.

He said:

To be honest the first three months in Newmarket I hated it. The weather was rubbish and the food was disgusting. My father persuaded me to stay and Luca saw something in me and the rest is history really. It was all worthwhile in the end. It's unreal what I've achieved since. Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Ladbrokes St Leger in 2005 Credit: PA Images

It was with Cumani that Dettori would celebrate his first British victory aboard Lizzy Hare at Goodwood back in 1987.

Dettori added: "Luca was one of my first teachers. He was very thorough and he taught me a lot. He was very strict, but in a good way.

"He was a big influence, he moulded me well from the beginning. Eight of my tender years, which are probably the most important part of your career, were spent with him and they were great times."

And the admiration and respect from Cumani mutual.

Luca Cumani on Dettori: "He's one of the greatest jockeys that ever lived." Credit: PA Images

The former trainer, who retired in 2018, paid tribute to his former charge.

Frankie is one of the greatest jockeys after Lester Piggott to have graced this island. I was very lucky he started off with me. I didn't think I was so lucky in the beginning because he was such a nightmare! Luca Cumani

"Looking back, I consider myself lucky to have had him in his formative years. Even though he was such a devil to begin with as a teenager, he always had that talent and always had the will to win that transmitted to the horses."

Cumani, explained why Dettori's has enjoyed such a long career.

"He's lasted so long because he hasn't overdone it," he said. "And it's like a horse - he's sound, mentally and physically. He's probably only chased the championship a handful of times and hasn't worn himself out chasing championships. I think he's had a charmed life and his genes were such that he has longevity.

His talent, plus his will to win, has made him what he is - one of the greatest jockeys that ever lived. Luca. Cumani

Momentous success has followed all around the world - but for all that Dettori has achieved, he acknowledges his exploits over the past four years aboard the John Gosden-trained 11-time Group One winner Enable will take some beating.

He said: "Just like Tom Queally is remembered as Frankel's jockey, I will almost certainly be more remembered for her and what she did in winning the amount of Group Ones she did more than anything I've done on any other horse.

"It was a shame she couldn't win a record third Arc this year, but that should not take anything away from the fantastic career she had. She was the ultimate queen of the Turf."

The subject of retirement is one that Dettori has played down in recent years - and he's not thinking of hanging up his silks just yet.

Frankie Dettori's trademark victory leap Credit: PA Images

He said: "Look, I'd love to win a Melbourne Cup and being a Newmarket boy the only Group One in England I've not won is the July Cup, so I would love to tick that off the list before I retire. I really don't know when I will retire, as I feel good and I'm still competitive and I ride for a great stable. I want to go on for as long as I can, that is my dream."

But as Dettori marks his half century, due to the current restrictions Dettori's celebrations will be a more muted than one would expect of the ebullient rider.