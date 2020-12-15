Man charged with murder in connection with Colchester stabbing

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder over a stabbing in Colchester.

Police were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate just after 12.15am on Friday, 11 December.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene.

A teenager was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Sheldon McKay, of Ridgewell Way, Colchester has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 15 December).

Detectives have also made a fourth arrest. A 17 year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have also been given more time to question a 19 year-old man who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 20 year-old woman arrested was released on bail.

Police say they also want to hear from anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday 10 December or into the early hours of Friday 11 December.