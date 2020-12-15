Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

The medical director of one of the region's biggest hospitals say his staff are under huge pressure as they deal with more Covid patients now than they did during the peak of the first wave in the Spring.

Northampton General is under significant strain because as well as Covid there's the usual winter surge in sickness, a backlog in work from the summer, and hundreds of absent staff as many are self isolating.

Now as Christmas approaches the hospital's medical director Matt Metcalfe is pleading with people to be cautious.

Northampton General's medical director is urging caution Credit: ITV Anglia

There's been a significant rise in Covid patients at the hospital and with 250 staff off work due to the virus - it's adding a lot of pressure to what's already a very busy time of year.

Medical Director Matt Metcalfe said : "The hospital is extremely busy at the moment, it will be fair to say that we're getting into the time of year of what is known as winter pressures with increases in seasonal diseases chest infections and heart diseases etc and on top of that of course we have got the second wave of covid and right at the moment we've got over 180 patients in our hospital with covid, and just for vague comparison back in april, we had sort of probably 120 at max."

On the rise in numbers, Mr Metcalfe said: "we're about half as busy again as we were in the first wave."

250 Northampton General Hospital staff off sick because of Covid-19

While we filmed at the hospital today, our crew saw 4 ambulances arrive in just 5 minutes, showing just how busy it is.

Ambulances parked outside Northampton General Hospital's A&E as it gets busier Credit: ITV Anglia

The hospital's medical director paid tribute to the staff at the hospital, who he said "were feeling it".

He added that because of the high numbers of people who are off sick with Covid, or are self isolating, others were being put under more pressure after what has already been an exhausting year.

That is having a knock on impact with our staff and we are doing all we can to support them but inevitably, take staff who have been through what they've been through, this year and add the current seasonal and covid wave two pressures, and we've got a pretty tired workforce Matt Metcalfe, Northampton General Hospital

But as cases continue to rise - many - including Northampton General's Medical Director - are now considering changing their plans over Christmas.

Mr Metcalfe said: "It's a really lovely idea to allow people a little christmas cheer and to relax some of the rules but looking at the pressures in the hospital at the moment, and looking at the impact on people's lives, I don't think any of us want to relax a little for christmas and face the consequences as devastating as they will be in January."

As this hospital prepares for a difficult few months - people are being urged to be cautious this Christmas as the majority aren't vaccinated and are still vulnerable to the virus.