Police appeal for witnesses after 80-year-old woman is hit by bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 80-year-old woman was hit by a bus in Norwich city centre yesterday afternoon (14th December).

The collision, which involved a double decker bus and a pedestrian happened on Red Lion Street at around 2pm, near to the junction with Rampant Horse street.

The double decker was involved in a collision with an 80-year-old woman Credit: ITV Anglia

The woman, who is in her 80s, suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital for treatment.

The road remained closed until 4.30pm, and offered are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision Credit: ITV Anglia

Witnesses should contact PC David Reed at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101.