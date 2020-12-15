The Clacton Eye? Pier owners begin talks over 40m high observation wheel

The owners of Clacton Pier have begun an ambitious bid to install a 40m high observation wheel.

They say they're talking to leading European manufacturers and have approached Tendring District Council about planning permission.

Pier Director Billy Ball said the attraction is one that he and his brother, Elliot, have wanted to provide since the family took over in 2009.

He said: “It is an ambition and something we have thought about over many years and now we feel the time is right to try to achieve it.“We are looking at a wheel that would be akin to those seen in many major cities around the world and would provide a fantastic view of the coastline."

Mr Ball said he hoped the idea would gain support from residents, visitors, and thecouncil so that it can proceed.

“A lot has been done by both the public and private sector to improve our seafront which is now one we can truly be proud of again.

We need to make the very most of what is a jewel in our crown. Billy Ball, Clacton Pier Director

“Clacton must continue to aim high if we are going to flourish as a destination and this will certainly be right up there.”