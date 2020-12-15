Seven crew members have been rescued following a boat accident off the coast of Norfolk.

The crew members made the decision to abandon ship after reporting difficulties at 11.20am while 25 miles north of Cromer.

HM Coastguard launched a rescue operation after learning the vessel was taking on water.

Cromer RNLI all-weather lifeboat and HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Humberside were sent to the scene. Offshore supply vessels and wind farm vessels have also been assisting with the operation.

Three casualties have been airlifted to hospital and Cromer lifeboat has collected the four remaining crew.

The vessel is believed to be a supply vessel, possibly part of the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm operation.

The incident is ongoing and further information is expected soon.