Tributes to Essex nurse and 'amazing father' who died after catching Covid

A senior nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow has died after contracting Covid-19.

Barclay Mason had been a senior charge nurse at the hospital for more than 20 years.

The 56-year-old, who was originally from New Zealand, was treated for coronavirus at the hospital where he worked.

Lance McCarthy, the trust's chief executive, said: "It is with great sadness that I confirm the death of Barclay Mason, 56, a member of our emergency department team who will be remembered for his commitment to patient care, his kindness and as a valued friend and colleague to many at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"Barclay has been a senior charge nurse at the hospital for over 20 years and his loss will be felt by the many colleagues from across PAHT and the East of England ambulance service who worked with him.

"Barclay had been recently cared for by the PAHT team for Covid-19.

"Our thoughts are with Barclay's family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."

His family and close friends, in a tribute issued through the hospital, said: "The sadness we feel is more than words can express.

The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died. Tribute to Barclay Mason

"He leaves behind committed colleagues and friends who are shocked but who continue to go to work every day with compassion and care for their patients, just as Barclay did.

"Colleagues and friends from the PAH Emergency Department and East of England Ambulance Service will hold a special place in our hearts as they were Barclay's UK family."

They shared a Maori blessing in his honour, including the lines: "Fly free, o spirit/ Fly to the realms of the heavens/ Uplifted by the sun."