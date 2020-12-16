65 coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the Anglia region - the highest daily figure since May
The NHS has reported 65 patients dying with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Anglia region in the latest 24-hour period according to data released on Wednesday
It is the highest number reported in a single day in the area since early May although not all the deaths occurred within a 24-hour period as there is often a delay in reporting at weekends.
14 patients died at Southend Hospital in Essex between the 10th and 14th December and 11 patients died at Northampton General Hospital between the 10th and 13th.
Across all the hospital trusts in the Anglia region, there were 34 patient deaths on Thursday 10th December, which was the highest in one day since 35 patients died on 13th May.
Since the start of the pandemic, 7,592 people have died in the Anglia region either after a positive test for coronavirus or with the illness included on their death certificate. The total includes those who died outside hospital in care homes, hospices or in their own home
So far in December 367 coronavirus patients have lost their lives in hospitals in the region. There were 622 hospital deaths in November and 195 in October. There have been a large increase since September when 25 patients died.