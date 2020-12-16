Anglia region records more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

Weekly Covid-19 cases are continuing to increase in the Anglia region as the infection rate goes higher than 200 cases per 100,000 for the first time.

Only London and the South East have a higher infection rate than the East of England. Cases per 100,000 are above 100 in all counties in the East as they are above 300 cases per 100,000 in Essex and Milton Keynes.

According to figures released by Public Health England on Tuesday, there were 3,007 positive tests in the Anglia region on Friday 11 December and that figure is likely to rise slightly as more test results are added to the total. That is the highest daily figure recorded in the region during the pandemic.

The week to 11 December saw nearly 16,000 positive tests for coronavirus across the Eastern Counties, nearly 6,000 more than the previous week. That was an increase of almost 60%.

15,912 Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 11 December

10,013 Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 4 December

The latest data will be closely studied as the government prepares to review which tiers different areas should be placed in during the run up to Christmas.

On Wednesday, most of Essex and the parts of south Hertfordshire bordering London joined the capital in Tier 3 which means pubs and hotels must close, live performances can't take place and spectators are banned from sporting events.

Cases have nearly doubled in Essex in the week to 11 December while they rose by 55% in Hertfordshire compared with the previous week.

After a decline in coronavirus cases in November, there has been a steep rise in the Anglia region during December Credit: Data from Public Health England

Cases are rising in all counties in the Anglia region with falls in only a few districts in Norfolk and Northamptonshire.

Cases have nearly trebled in a week in the Braintree district with the increases clustered in the Halstead area.

There has been a doubling of positive tests in Chelmsford, Central Bedfordshire, Castle Point, Epping Forest, Broxbourne and Thurrock.

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 11 December

Bedfordshire - 1,758 cases - up 58% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 1,176 cases - up 34%

Essex - 6,516 cases - up 73%

Hertfordshire - 2,544 cases - up 55%

Milton Keynes - 817 cases - up 74%

Norfolk - 1,085 cases - up 20%

Northamptonshire - 1,158 cases - up 16%

Rutland - 53 cases - up 36%

Suffolk - 805 cases - up 37%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

Basildon still has the highest infection rate in the region and the third highest in England with 696.1 cases per 100,000.

The figure is above 500 in Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, Thurrock and Epping Forest.

At the other end of the scale, North Norfolk had 62 cases per 100,000 and Huntingdonshire had 66 in the week to 11 December

The weekly coronavirus case rate per 100,000 people in each county in the Anglia region on Friday 11 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

On Tuesday the Office of National Statistics released its latest weekly data on the number of people dying with coronavirus.

The ONS reported 198 people had died in the Anglia region in the week ending 4 December compared to 215 in the previous week. Those figures are likely to be revised as more deaths are registered.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,529 have died in the Anglia region either with a positive test of Covid-19 or with the illness reported on their death certificate.

The number of weekly coronavirus deaths in the Anglia region in the nine weeks to the start of December Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics

For the purposes of this article, the Anglia region is defined as the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes