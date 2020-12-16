Community rallies round family after death of two children in a fire

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A community in Cambridgeshire has rallied around to offer support to a family devastated by a fire in which two children died.

Seven-year-old Sienna Horton and her three-year-old brother Isaac lost their lives in the blaze at their home in St Neots last week. Their mother Jade suffered serious injuries after jumping from an upstairs window.

Thousands of pounds have already been pledged to fundraising sites set up to help the family.

Hundreds of bunches of flowers and tributes have now been left outside the house in Eynesbury area. It's a loss which has shocked the local community.

Hundreds of bunches of flowers, toys and tributes have been left at the scene of the fire in St Neots Credit: ITV News Anglia

The fire happened on Thursday 10 December. Police have said the most likely cause was an electrical fault in a first floor bedroom - and they've added that it was not related to Christmas lights or decorations.

Pledges to a number of fundraising pages have brought the total raised to more than £20,000.

Many of the offers of help are being co-ordinated by a charity called St Neots Community Support.

Jade Horton, the children's mother, was seriously injured in the fire after jumping from an upstairs window