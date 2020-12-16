Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

A Northampton pub has moved from pints to providing support to society's most vulnerable.

When the landlady at The Swan and Helmet was forced to close during the first lockdown, so decided to start a food bank.

Now demand for her project has ballooned with dozens of schools amongst many picking up supplies. Teachers are among those who come in to ensure their pupils are kept fed through Christmas.

Landlady Teresa McCarthy said the project has 'exploded' with demand growing each week.

During the first lockdown we were supplying food to 29 local schools, now it's 48 schools. The demand is huge and it's growing week on week. Teresa McCarthy, Landlady, The Swan and Helmet

Bags of food ready to be distributed from the Swan & Helmet pub in Northampton Credit: ITV News Anglia

Demand is now so high Teresa has started a charity. As well as schools they now help provide for the county's community mental health team, probation service, small charities and various community groups.

Ron Walker who works at the CE Academy said: "It's just vital really.

"The school I worked out we have a number of families who really are in crisis in terms of the impact that covers had on them."

Landlady Teresa McCarthy organises her pub food bank Credit: ITV News Anglia

Teresa added: "We feel it's important for them to have a Christmas meal, but also for them to know there are people who committed to care about them and they haven't fell through the cracks."

At this time of year - they're also providing presents. So as well as food they're providing a feeling of community, security and a sense of belonging.