GPs begin rollout of Covid vaccine to over 80s in the Anglia region
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray
GP surgeries and medical centres across the Anglia region have begun rolling it out the first of the coronavirus vaccines.
Residents and staff in care homes along with people aged over 80 are at the top of the list of priority immunisation as medical staff work to get as many through the door as possible.
Andrew Fenton, who is 84 and and a former police photographer was first in line at Danbury Medical Centre near Chelmsford on Tuesday morning.
Veteran rocker Marty Wilde becomes one of first celebrities to get Covid-19 vaccine
Couple married for 64 years become first patients to be given Covid-19 vaccine in East of England
Since the start of the vaccination programme last week, the government says nearly 138,000 people across the country received their first injection by the end of Tuesday 15 December.
GP-led centres started vaccinating patients this week in England and the roll out will expand to care homes soon.
Thanks to the hard work of the NHS across the UK, over 137,000 people have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This is just the start and we will steadily expand our vaccination programme - ultimately helping everyone get back to normal life.
The Department of Health & Social Care said that over the coming weeks and months, the rate of vaccinations will increase as more doses become available and the programme continues to expand.