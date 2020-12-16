GPs begin rollout of Covid vaccine to over 80s in the Anglia region

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

GP surgeries and medical centres across the Anglia region have begun rolling it out the first of the coronavirus vaccines.

Residents and staff in care homes along with people aged over 80 are at the top of the list of priority immunisation as medical staff work to get as many through the door as possible.

Andrew Fenton, who is 84 and and a former police photographer was first in line at Danbury Medical Centre near Chelmsford on Tuesday morning.

Patients queuing for coronavirus jab in Danbury near Chelmsford Credit: ITV News Anglia

Since the start of the vaccination programme last week, the government says nearly 138,000 people across the country received their first injection by the end of Tuesday 15 December.

GP-led centres started vaccinating patients this week in England and the roll out will expand to care homes soon.

Thanks to the hard work of the NHS across the UK, over 137,000 people have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This is just the start and we will steadily expand our vaccination programme - ultimately helping everyone get back to normal life. Matt Hancock MP, Health Secretary

The Department of Health & Social Care said that over the coming weeks and months, the rate of vaccinations will increase as more doses become available and the programme continues to expand.