The NHS is now treating more than 1,700 coronavirus patients with coronavirus in hospitals across the East of England - more than at any point in the pandemic.

Figures on the government's coronavirus dashboard revealed there were 1,734 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the NHS East of England region, which includes Milton Keynes.

The previous highest daily figure was 1,679 on the 12th April during the first peak of the pandemic.

The NHS also reported 65 coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the Anglia region on Wednesday, which was the highest number since early May.

The number of Covid patients in hospital is reported daily by the NHS and is now at highest point during the pandemic in the East of England

The latest weekly figures of confirmed coronavirus cases which cover the week ending on Saturday 12 December also revealed at 60% jump in positive tests in the Anglia region.

There were 17,126 confirmed cases last week compared with 10,428 the week before.

The number of cases per head of population is 235 per 100,000 compared to 206 for England as a whole. Only London and the South East has a higher infection rate.

Basildon still has the highest rate in the region with 713 cases per 100,000 with other districts in Essex, Thurrock, Epping Forest and Brentwood all above 500. Broxbourne in Hertfordshire is also above 500.

Most of Essex and south Hertfordshire were placing in to the highest level of Covid restrictions - Tier 3 - earlier in the week.

Most of the rest of the region is currently in Tier 2 and the government will announce on Thursday if any other areas are to change tiers.