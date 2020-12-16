People in our region have been reacting to the Prime Minister's guidance to continue with Christmas but with 'caution'

Boris Johnson has set out a new set of coronavirus Christmas guidance, but said the laws allowing three households to mix for five days would not change.

The prime minister, in a press conference from Downing Street, said "a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas" as he laid out the new advice.

He said that people should have a "merry little Christmas - and I do mean little".

Mr Johnson said anyone planning to mix in the five days of relaxations should "reduce the number of people you are in contact with to the lowest possible number" in the five days before Christmas.

He also advised people planning to see families at Christmas to avoid travelling from "high prevalence" areas to those with lower coronavirus case rates and not to stay overnight if possible.

The easing of rules at Christmas, which will see three households allowed to mix for five days between December 23 and 27, is staying the same in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, but Wales is tightening restrictions there.