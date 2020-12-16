A man has died after part of a building fell on him in the back garden of a Suffolk home.

Police said renovation work was being carried out at the property in Woodbridge.

Officers were called to Haughgate Close at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, along with firefighters and an air ambulance. However, the man, who is in his 40s, died at the scene.

"A police scene is in place and officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident," Suffolk Police said in a statement.

"It was reported that a man in his 40s had sustained injuries when part of a building fell on him in the rear garden.<

"The incident happened at a residential address at which renovation work was taking place."