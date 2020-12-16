Tinnitus ends career for Suffolk violinist - now he's a wildlife photographer
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray
A violinist, forced to give up his career after developing severe tinnitus, has a new string to his bow.
Ivor Ottley, from Hessett near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, has taken up wildlife photography and been short-listed in a national competition.
As a violinist, Ivor Ottley toured the world.
But long term exposure to loud noise has left him with tinnitus and he's had to find a more peaceful past time.
I remember playing one concert in a church and suddenly my ears just started ringing really badly and I knew that I was in trouble and I realised I couldn't carry on.
Ivor was the first non-American to become the West Tennessee fiddle champion in 2012.
The thing with photography is obviously it's quiet, I can travel and kind of be in control of the environment myself. I don't have to be around other people.
Ivor won't know until January if he's won a prize in the national photographic competition but until then he hopes people will enjoy his photos and the music he made when he was able to.
