Work to start in January on third river crossing in Great Yarmouth

Construction work on Great Yarmouth's third river crossing is expected to start in January.

The new bridge will ease congestion in the town and support economic growth. The project will generate fifty jobs and training opportunities for local people.

The crossing is costing £121 million, most of which is coming from Government.

As well as providing jobs, it will make it much easier for people living and working in the borough to get around and provide crucial support to the town's key industries Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council

Work to start soon on 3rd Yarmouth river crossing Credit: ITV Anglia

It's one of the most significant infrastructure development projects in Norfolk in recent years.

It will link the A47 at Harfrey's roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river .