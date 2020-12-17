Dame Rachel de Souza, the founder of the Inspiration Trust which runs 14 schools in Norfolk and Suffolk, is to be England's next Children's Commissioner.

Dame Rachel's appointment was confirmed by the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson after she attended a pre-appointment before a House of Commons committee hearing on Tuesday.

She will become the Children's Commissioner for England next year despite some MPs not being "wholly convinced" by her vision for the role.

Dame Rachel will take up the post after the Education Select Committee concluded that she was "appointable". But Robert Halfon, Conservative chair of the committee, said the view was not "unanimous" among the panel's members.

The Children’s Commissioner’s office is independent of government but has statutory powers and the Commissioner has a legal duty to promote and protect the rights of all children in England.

The Children’s Commissioner promotes the rights, views and interests of children in policies or decisions affecting their lives and they particularly represent children who are vulnerable or who find it hard to make their views known.

Chair of the Education Select Committee Robert Halfon MP

In a letter to Mr Williamson following a pre-appointment hearing with the committee, Mr Halfon, who is also the MP for Harlow, said MPs were concerned about her "apparent lack of knowledge" of some areas relevant to her new role.

He added: "While we recognise that Dame Rachel has had a prominent career in education, latterly as leader of an educational trust, not every member was wholly convinced in her vision and grasp of several of the major issues that she will need to champion as Children's Commissioner.

"Whilst the majority of the committee were satisfied that she is a competent candidate and is appointable, her evidence before us highlighted several deficits in her knowledge and experience, which she will need to address as soon as possible."

Dame Rachel de Souza said: “It is a great honour to be the next Children’s Commissioner for England."

"I’m going to miss leading the Inspiration Trust - we’ve achieved so many fantastic things in the last 8 years."

We all know just how difficult Covid has been for children and families up and down the country, I am going to play my part in helping level up opportunities for children, and ensuring their welfare everywhere, as we come through this difficult time and look towards a more positive future. Dame Rachel De Souza

David Tibble, Chair of Inspiration Trust said: “We're incredibly proud that Dame Rachel has been appointed as the next Children’s Commissioner – in her time at the trust, she has been tireless in her work to help young people achieve, no matter what their background.

“We have built a strong trust team and education is much improved in Norfolk as a result of her and the wider team’s efforts."

Dame Rachel takes up her new role as Children's Commissioner in March 2021 replacing Anne Longfield. She will continue to lead the Inspiration Trust for the next few months while it recruits a new Chief Executive.