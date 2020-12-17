Thousands of people across the East of England missed out on key scans during the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Official figures show diagnostic imaging scans taking place dropped by 32 percent across the East of England - just over half a million fewer than the year before.

Across England, 4.4 million less diagnostic imaging scans were carried out in England alone in the six months between April and September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Regionally, the North West and East of England had the highest proportion (34%) of people waiting six weeks or more for a diagnostics test.

In the UK, there was a decline in the number of MRI and CT scans during the first six months of the pandemic. Credit: PA

Waiting times for diagnostics such as CT and MRI scans have soared across the UK, with more than half of those in need of imaging tests in Scotland waiting more than the six-week limit.

But there were also large differences between regions and individual hospitals, some of which were not able to scan any patients within 13 weeks of referral.

Proportion of people waiting six weeks or more for a diagnostics test

East of England - 34%

North West - 34%

Midlands - 30%

South West - 30%

North East and Yorkshire - 30%

London - 25%

South East - 21%

While the NHS and professional bodies say hospitals were forced to cancel elective appointments to limit patients inwards, the pandemic has exposed flaws in the health service's ability to diagnose serious conditions early.

Problems in the delays to diagnostics were being reported before the pandemic hit in March.

In September 2019, the government pledged an extra £200m towards new MRI and CT scanners.

At the time the UK had the lowest number of both CT and MRI scanners per capita among the EU15 and G7 countries - less than a third of that in Germany.

Drop in the number of scans carried out during six months

London - 39%

North West - 35%

North East and Yorkshire - 33%

South West - 33%

East of England - 32%

Midlands - 31%

South East -26%

Two top radiologists have said a historical lack of staff, as well as a shortage in CT and MRI scanners, has been "exacerbated" by Covid-19.

CT scans can be used to diagnose cancer. Credit: PA

Dr William Ramsden, Vice President of the clinical radiology faculty for the Royal College of Radiologists, said: "In the autumn spending review, there was more money promised for equipment, which is really welcome.“The people that want this seem to be getting on with the planning at a good pace - what will decide how quickly we get them is funding. If you have a workforce issue, staffing a big hospital and a community hub will be quite tough.”

Dr Ramsden also works as a radiologist at Leeds Children’s Hospital. He said during the pandemic, his team saw urgent cases, but "that normal work just didn’t come".

"Some of our people were redeployed - generally the trainees rather than the established practitioners. Also, there were things like self-isolation I had to isolate for two weeks when a family member had a cough.

“It would have affected different parts of the country to various degrees - some more than others,” he said.